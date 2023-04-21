Life span of Turkey’s Akkuyu nuclear power plant can be increased to 80 years — minister

ANKARA, April 21. /TASS/. The life span of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) in southern Turkey can be increased to 80 years, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez has told the Habertürk TV.

"The life span of Akkuyu is projected to be 60 years, but it can be extended to 80 years," the minister said on Thursday evening.

Donmez confimed that nuclear fuel would be delivered to the station on April 27. A special ceremony will be held to mark the delivery. According to earlier reports, the presidents of Russia and Turkey will participate in it via a video linkup.

The Akkuyu NPP is the first nuclear power plant to be built in Turkey. The project is being implemented in accordance with the inter-governmental agreement signed by Russia and Turkey in 2010. The power plant will include four Russian-designed VVER generation 3+ reactors. Each reactor’s power output will be 1,200 MWt. Once commissioned and brought to full capacity, the NPP will produce about 35 billion kWh every year. The plant is designed to provide up to 10% of Turkey's electricity needs. The construction of the first nuclear power unit is planned to be completed this year.

The facility will be operated by a large number of local specialists, who were trained or continue to be trained in Russia.