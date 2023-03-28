Russia’s resolution on Nord Stream seeks to uncover truth — China’s Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, March 28. /TASS/. Russia’s resolution on an international investigation into sabotage at the Nord Stream gas pipelines could have provided important instruments for a quest for truth, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"The resolution put forth by Russia represents an important option in finding truth and China regrets that it wasn’t approved," the diplomat noted.

Mao Ning also pointed out that a number of UN member countries condemned the attack on this gas infrastructure facility and urged to establish its circumstances as soon as possible.

On Monday, the UN Security Council did not support the resolution by Russia and China on an international investigation into sabotage at the Nord Stream pipelines. The document was supported by three countries, nobody voted against it and 12 countries abstained from voting. Thus, the resolution did not garner the nine votes necessary for it to be approved. Russia, China and Brazil voted for it, while Albania, the UK, Gabon, Ghana, Malta, Mozambique, the UAE, the US, France, Switzerland, Ecuador and Japan abstained. Belarus, Venezuela, North Korea, Nicaragua, Syria and Eritrea were also among the resolution’s coauthors but they are not members of the UN Security Council and did not participate in the vote.

The resolution draft proposed to entrust UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres with establishing an international independent investigation commission "to conduct a comprehensive, transparent and impartial international investigation of all aspects of the act of sabotage on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines — including identification of its perpetrators, sponsors, organizers and accomplices.".