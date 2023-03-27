Transnistrian leader invites US to join probe into plotted terrorist attack in Tiraspol

CHISINAU, March 27. /TASS/. The president of the unrecognized Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky, has invited the US to join the probe into the terrorist attack plotted against the OSCE delegation in Tiraspol, speaking via a video link with US Ambassador to Moldova Kent Logsdon.

"The president of the PMR (Pridnestrovian Moldovan Republic - TASS), stressing the transparency of the investigation conducted by the Transnistrian law enforcement agencies, offered to involve specialists from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)," Vadim Krasnoselsky’s press service said.

The Transnistrian president said the republic was ready to "provide the FBI officers with access to the collected evidence and assist in a thorough and comprehensive review of the investigation’s files," the press service added.