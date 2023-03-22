Belarusian security agencies carry out several operations against saboteurs — Lukashenko

MINSK, March 22. /TASS/. Belarusian intelligence agencies carry out a number of operation on thwarting saboteurs’ activities, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told reporters Wednesday.

"But this is only a beginning," he said, answering a question about the sabotage against the Russian plane on the Machulischy air base and the elimination of a terrorist that was preparing a terror attack in Grodno. "A number of operations on Belarusian territory are still underway."

Lukashenko called to unite before the face of threats in order to prevent the West from destabilizing the situation in the country.

"Yes, we won in 2020. The Lord helped us. We were not ready for that. […] It happened; and it repeated in Russia. But they have already studied our experience and nipped it in the bud. But neither we, nor the Russians must relax at any point. God forbid, if the situation swings either way, the West will immediately use it against us," the Belarusian President said.

Speaking about the attempted terror attacks in Machulischy and in Grodno, Lukashenko noted that such incidents are "new" for the country.

"Not that we did not expect it. We did. Both me and the military. But it still feels impossible," he said.

He promised to disclose the details of the operation in Machulischy after he leaves office.

"When I will no longer be the president, if I will still be alive, then I will tell you, how it went," he said.

In early March, Lukashenko reported sabotage against the Russian Aerospace Forces A-50 early warning plane at the Machulischy air base near Minsk, which caused insignificant damage to the aircraft. Ukrainian national Nikolay Shvets was detained over suspicion of involvement in the attack. On March 19, KGB officers eliminated a foreign citizen in Grodno, who was preparing a terror attack and resisted arrest.