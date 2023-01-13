Belarusian KGB sends to prosecutor’s office terrorist charges against 18 accused

MINSK, January 13. /TASS/. Belarus’ state security committee KGB has transferred to the Prosecutor-General's Office a criminal case against 18 defendants accused of terrorism. After the PGO’s approval the case will go to court, the KGB said on its website on Friday.

"The Investigative Department of the KGB has dispatched to the General Prosecutor's Office for subsequent referral to court a criminal case against members of an organized criminal group who had planned and committed a number of acts of terrorism in Belarus, including those against the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly Oleg Gaidukevich, as well as other crimes. A total of 18 persons are facing charges in this criminal case," the news release says.

All those accused are in custody. Vadim Prokopyev, Denis Khamitsevich and Igor Chemyakin were arrested in absentia.

"Prokopiev, Khamitsevich and Chemyakin went into hiding and were put on the international wanted list," the Belarusian KGB said.

In mid-July 2021, the Investigative Department of Belarus’ state security committee opened a criminal case on terrorist charges following an attempt to set fire to Gaidukevich's home. On July 11, Gaidukevich said that Molotov cocktails were hurled into his home in the middle of the night. One of them caught fire. No one was hurt. The State Security Committee detained more than 20 people suspects.