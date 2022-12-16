Ambassador says Serbia under ‘immense’ pressure to join sanctions on Russia

BELGRADE, December 15. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said on Friday that the country is facing tremendous pressure to join sanctions on Russia.

"The cultural and humanitarian domain, namely mutual cultural attraction and enrichment, is one of the factors why Serbia is so decisively principled about not joining the sanctions against Russia, despite the terrible, immense pressure that is being exerted on the country's President Aleksandar Vucic and the Serbian leadership. But nevertheless, Serbia's position remains the same, which ensures the implementation of all agreements," the Russian ambassador said in a speech at the conference of a Russian-Serbian Cultural and Tourist Forum in Belgrade.

Earlier on Thursday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Serbia would not impose sanctions against Russia until its vital, existential interests were at risk. After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Vucic said in an address to the nation, following a meeting of the Security Council, that Serbia supported the territorial integrity of Ukraine, but wouldn’t impose sanctions on Russia. The president said that the republic was temporarily suspending army and police exercises with all foreign partners. He said that Serbia considers Russia and Ukraine fraternal states, regrets what is happening in the east of Europe, and is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Kiev.