F-16s will not become Ukrainian military’s 'magic pill' — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Possible supplies of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine will not become a panacea for the Ukrainian armed forces, for they will be systematically destroyed and will not significantly affect the course of the conflict, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"There is no 'magic pill' here. There is no panacea. The armed forces of the Kiev regime will not get a universal remedy. They should be aware of that. Should these airplanes appear, their number will gradually decrease. They will be shot down and destroyed. These supplies will be unable to have any significant impact on the developments on the frontline," he stated.

The Kremlin spokesman specified that rewards to Russian servicemen for the destruction of F-16s "have already been offered.".