Russia’s upper house of parliament backs bill to ban trash streams

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Federation Council approved a bill to ban the dissemination of information containing images of illegal and violent actions, which includes so-called thrash streams.

The bill would amend several laws including the Law On Information, Information Technologies and Protection of Information. The changes prohibit the transmission of, and define the procedure for restricting access to "information that offends human dignity and public morality, expresses clear disrespect for society, contains images of actions that have the signs of being unlawful and violent, and is disseminated for hooliganism, financial gain or other foul motives."

The bill would require owners of social networks to monitor their platforms for such information. The responsibility to restrict access to information resources that are in violation of these requirements is placed on the Prosecutor General’s Office and the federal telecommunications watchdog known by its shortened Russian name of Roscomnadzor.

The bill would also ban the dissemination of information if it is restricted by presidential executive orders. According to the bill, the president will be able to order restrictions on access to information with the aim to protect the constitutional order, morality, health, rights and legitimate interests of other persons, and to ensure national defense and security of the country.

Currently, such restrictions are established by federal laws.

The bill would also empower the telecommunications watchdog to take over the operation of communications networks, if ordered to do so by the general prosecutor or his deputies. According to the proposed legislation, prosecutors could issue such orders if they detect multiple cases of dissemination of banned information on the Internet.

Under current legislation, Roscomnadzor has the right to take over communication networks in emergencies and amid threats to the stability and safety of the Internet in Russia.

The Federation Council also approved a bill to introduce fines of up to 1 million rubles ($11,600) for the dissemination on the Internet of photo and video materials that show unlawful and violent actions, including so-called thrash streams.