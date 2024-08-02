Moscow pays tribute to swapped Russians in lavish welcome ceremony — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The lavish welcoming ceremony for the Russian nationals who returned home in a prisoner swap on Thursday was "a tribute to the people serving their country," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"It’s very important. It’s a tribute to the people who serve their country and were able to return home after going through difficult trials, made possible by the efforts of a great many people," Peskov said, when asked why Russian President Vladimir Putin felt it necessary to personally greet the swapped Russians and why they had literally rolled out the red carpet for them during the welcoming ceremony, guard of honor and all.

The Kremlin spokesman did not specify whether the swapped Russians knew prior to their arrival in Ankara that a prisoner exchange was going to be conducted. "I can’t say anything here as I don’t have information on that," Peskov said.

Eight Russian nationals, detained or convicted in several NATO countries, as well as two minors, had returned home following a prisoner swap conducted at Ankara’s airport. One of those swapped was Russian citizen Vadim Krasikov, who had been serving a life sentence in Germany. The Russians were exchanged for a group of individuals who acted in the interests of other countries.

According to US President Joe Biden, Russia released 16 people as part of the prisoner swap, including former US Marine Paul Whelan and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, convicted of espionage in Russia.