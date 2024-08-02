Part of Ukrainian combat group in Pokrovsk area in DPR trapped by Russian troops

DONETSK, August 2. /TASS/. A part of the Ukrainian combat group near the settlement of Zhelannoye in the Pokrovsk area in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has been trapped by Russian troops in a pincer movement, defense circles told TASS on Friday.

"The enemy units in the Zhelannoye area are already trapped. Ukrainian troops are sustaining heavy casualties," the defense circles said.

The Ukrainian army grouping in that frontline area is actually encircled and the enemy has been driven out of the flanks, the defense circles said.