Russia exported record high grain volume last season — ministry

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Grain exports from Russia in the past agricultural season [July 1, 2023 - June 30, 2024] amounted to more than 70 mln metric tons, Agriculture Ministry’s press service told TASS.

"Grain exports in the past season stood at more than 70 mln metric tons, which is a record high figure for our country," the press service said.

Russia harvested about 143 mln metric tons of grain 2023. The forecast for the grain harvest this year is maintained at about 132 mln metric tons, including around 85 mln metric tons of wheat, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said in late May.