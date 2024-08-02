Russia’s Su-35 fighters patrol neutral waters of Black Sea

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Su-35S air superiority fighters of the Russian Aerospace Forces have performed a patrol mission above the neutral waters of the Black Sea to prevent violation of Russia’s sovereign airspace by foreign aircraft, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ Su-35S supermaneuverable fighters with thrust-vectoring engines have performed a routine patrol mission above neutral waters of the Black Sea in the southern battlegroup’s zone of responsibility. The goal of the mission was to prevent the violation of Russia’s sovereign air boundaries by planes and unmanned aerial vehicles of foreign countries," the ministry said.

Su-35S (Flanker-E+ by NATO classification) is a deeply upgraded super maneuverable multirole fighter jet of generation 4++ designed with fifth-generation technologies. It is distinguished by a new digital avionic complex, a new radar with passive phased antenna array and increased number of simultaneously tracked and attacked targets, plasma-ignition engines of increased capacity and controllable vectoring. The engines correspond to fifth-generation power plants as they develop supersonic speed without a boost. Su-35S is a deep upgrade of Su-27. It has a reinforced glider and no frontal horizontal fins and brake flap. Braking at landing is done by turning rudders to different sides. The maximum takeoff weight is 34.5 tons, the maximum speed is 2,500 km/h. The flight range varies from 1,500 to 4,500 kilometers. The practical ceiling is 20 thousand meters.

The fighter is armed with 30mm GSh-30-1 gun, air-to-air and air-to-surface short, medium and long-range missiles, Kh-31, Kh-35U and Kh-59M antiship missiles, various precision and unguided munitions. The fighter has an integrated IUS-35 information-control system and a radar with a detection range of 100-400 km.