Kremlin to consider Gershkovich’s request for interview with Putin if received

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Following the prisoner swap, the Kremlin is ready to consider pardoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich’s request for an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin if such is received, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

The Kremlin official was asked to comment on a Wall Street Journal report that Gershkovich asked for an interview with Putin.

"If such a request is received, we will consider it. If the president thinks it necessary to give an interview to foreign media outlets, he will do so," Peskov said.

According to Putin’s press secretary, many foreign media outlets request such an interview.

Gershkovich, previously convicted in Russia for espionage, was pardoned by Putin and handed over to the US within the framework of a prisoner exchange.