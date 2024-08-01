Moscow to respond to Moldova’s decision to expel Russian diplomat — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Moscow will come up with a response to Chisinau's decision to declare an official of the Russian Embassy in Moldova persona non grata, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced to TASS on Thursday.

"We will respond," the ministry stated.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Ministry of Moldova declared an assistant to the military attache of the Russian diplomatic mission persona non grata. Chisinau accused him of an alleged involvement in activities that were incompatible with his diplomatic status.