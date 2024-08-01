Appearance of Chinese ships off Alaska heralds new stage of rivalry with US — expert

NEW YORK, August 1. /TASS/. The appearance of Chinese warships near Alaska indicates a new stage of maritime rivalry between Beijing and Washington, Professor Colin Flint, of the Utah State University, has said in a column for the Defense One portal.

The way he sees it, this incident is of particular importance, for it shows China has the ability and intent to take its naval rivalry with the US into uncharted diplomatic waters and closer to the American coastline. The expert recalls that China already has the largest navy in the world as measured by the number of ships, which as of 2021 included, among others, two aircraft carriers, 36 destroyers and 30 frigates. Over the past 15 years, China has built 131 ships that are capable of operating in far waters.

Flint also points out that China - both to protect its near waters and to extend influence in distant waters - over the past decade has developed strong economic and diplomatic relations with Pacific island nations. In July, Beijing concluded a deal with the Solomon Islands "to boost cooperation on law enforcement and security matters." The expert notes that the rapprochement between the two states "sparked Western concerns."

On July 11, the US Coast Guard reported the appearance of four ships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy in the Bering Sea near the coast of Alaska. According to the agency, the Chinese ships were making a transit passage in international waters, but were allegedly in the exclusive economic zone of the United States.