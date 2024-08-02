Ukrainian troops target Sevastopol’s residential areas with ATACMS missiles — governor

SEVASTOPOL, August 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces, during an overnight attack, fired ATACMS missiles at civilian targets in Sevastopol, including at the area near the city’s largest children’s hospital, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on his Telegram channel.

"The strike was delivered with US-made ATACMS missiles with cluster and blast charges. Their targets were not military at all, the last time it was a beach, this time it was a residential neighborhood with the largest children’s hospital nearby. Our military took down all aerial targets overnight. Only thanks to their skill, nobody was hurt," the governor said.

He noted that both the shelling of the Uchkuyevka beach and park on June 23 and the overnight attack on August 2 happened during Russian Orthodox Christian holidays.

"Neo-Nazis delivered the last strike on Trinity Sunday, and today is St. Elijah’s Day, one of the most significant Orthodox holidays, and also Russia’s Airborne Forces Day. <...> Sevastopol held its ground during the Great Patriotic War, it will endure it this time as well," Razvozhayev asserted.

Overnight on August 2, the military repelled a mass attack on Sevastopol. There have been no casualties, however, a blast charge of an ATACMS missile hit the roof of a residential building. First responders have taken the explosive item to a testing ground for elimination and local residents were allowed to return to their apartments.