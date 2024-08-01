MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Ukraine’s decision to tighten its blockade on Russian energy resources transiting through its territory will cripple the EU economy and have EU countries calling for peace before long, Viktor Medvedchuk, former leader of the Opposition Platform For Life party, which is banned in Ukraine, told TASS in an interview.

"As NATO pulls Europe deeper into the Ukrainian conflict, Kiev's energy blockade will become increasingly severe. However, this maneuver will likely impoverish Europe, exacerbating existing divisions and reducing support for the war. In response, we can expect more voices across Europe to go against the criminal regime of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky and demand a resolution that prioritizes peace over conflict," stressed the politician, who now leads the Other Ukraine movement.

The blockade of Russian energy resources to Europe is "an element of economic war between Russia and the US," using "Europe as the battlefield," Medvedchuk stressed. "Naturally, Europe’s economy is suffering big time. The leaders of Hungary and Slovakia are already standing up against curtailing such supplies but as we see, an assassination attempt was made against Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, while Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban is the victim of a mass smear campaign by his EU counterparts, who want to make him a pariah," the politician noted.

"Zelensky’s Ukraine is essentially cutting off the branch it is sitting on. A financially weakened Europe can not continue providing Ukraine with extensive aid and the more Russian energy resources are blocked by Ukraine, the less help it will get from Europe. So, Europe will have to respond to such blackmail, even if European politicians simply bow to US interests. Aid to Zelensky’s criminal regime will dry up, something that is already happening," Medvedchuk concluded.