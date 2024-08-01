Russian army tests armored targets detection robots

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Two robotic systems for detecting armored targets have been tested at Russia’s proving grounds are currently being used in experimental way in combat conditions, the Defense Ministry has said.

"At the end of a special ceremony Deputy Defense Minister Andrey Bulyga reviewed an exhibition of promising models of weapons and military equipment, including robotic systems Sobolyatnik and Sova. These systems are capable of detecting moving and stationary armored and lightly armored ground targets and are capable of performing combat tasks at a distance without the involvement of personnel," the Defense Ministry said.

Both products have already been tested at proving grounds.

"At present, their military-technical capabilities are being checked in combat conditions," the ministry stated.