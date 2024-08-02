What is known about arrest of Russian senator Dmitry Savelyev

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Senator Dmitry Savelyev, who represents Russia's Tula region, was detained on his way out of the Federation Council session hall after the decision to strip him of his immunity. According to the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, he is suspected of organizing a murder.

Circumstances of arrest

- Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has asked the Federation Council to strip senator Dmitry Savelyev of his immunity, law enforcement agencies said.

- The Federation Council agreed at a meeting on Friday to strip Savelyev of his immunity, senator Vyacheslav Timchenko said.

- According to Andrey Klishas, chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation and Statehood in the upper house Federation Council, the copies of Savelyev's case file submitted to the Federation Council were sufficient grounds to strip him of his immunity.

- Senator Savelyev was detained on his way out of the conference hall.

Investigation against Savelyev

- Dmitry Savelyev is suspected of involvement in the organization of the murder, the Prosecutor General's Office confirmed.

- The senator is charged with organizing the murder, the Investigative Committee said.

Senator’s biography

- Dmitry Savelyev is a member of the Federation Council from the Tula Region, as well as a member of the Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy.

- On August 3, he will turn 56 years old.

- In 1998-1999, he served as Transneft CEO.

- From 1999 to 2016, he was a State Duma deputy, and since October 2016 - a member of the Federation Council from the executive body of the Tula Region.

- He became a senator from the Tula Region again on September 23, 2021.

- He is a member of the Tula regional presidium of the United Russia party.

- Savelyev has received many state awards.