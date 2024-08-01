UFC’s Barroso puts fighting skills to use training Russian soldiers in special op zone

DONETSK, August 1. /TASS/. Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Francimar Barroso from Brazil told TASS on Thursday that he intended to train Russian troops in the zone of the Russian special military operation.

"I’m here, training Russian soldiers," Barroso, who is currently in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said. "The guys here are in great shape… It makes me happy to know that Brazil and Russia have such great relations."

"I have big plans to train soldiers both from Brazil and Russia… These soldiers from Russia have excellent conditioning, they are very strong," he continued.

Barroso added that "everybody is talking about Russia’s international isolation, but it is not true. Everyone should come see for themselves."

Francimar Barroso, 44, aka "Bodao," had 33 fights in his professional MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) career. He won 27 of them (12 KOs, five submissions and nine decisions) and had seven defeats (three by KO, one by submission and three by decision).