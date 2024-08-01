MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's peace initiatives dealt a crushing blow to Ukrainian hawks, so Kiev is developing plans to eliminate the Russian leader, Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk told TASS.

The politician used to be the leader of the Opposition Platform For Life party, which is banned in Ukraine, and now leads the Other Ukraine movement.

"These days, war hawks seek to intimidate, slander, and physically eliminate any politician of peace. Vladimir Putin's peace initiatives dealt the war party a crushing blow, so they are nurturing plans to take him out," Medvedchuk said.

He said Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kirill Budanov (who is entered in the Russian list of terrorists and extremists - TASS) mentioned this, reaffirming that Vladimir Zelensky's Ukraine is a "terrorist country and therefore subject to liquidation."

He said Zelensky's "criminal regime," even another person takes the lead, poses a danger to peace politics.

"I recently sent a letter [to US presidential candidate] Donald Trump, where I set out my opinion that in the event of his death Zelensky would be the main beneficiary," Medvedchuk said.

The Ukrainian politician also stated that the policy of terror now prevails in the world politics.

"It is possible to get rid of terrorist methods only by building a new security system in international relations. The world needs detente, but it can be achieved only by those politicians who rule out terrorism as a state ideology," he said.

Earlier, Budanov said there were attempts to assassinate the Russian leader. In response, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the news outlet Shot that Putin has proper security.