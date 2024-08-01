US official calls for preparing for world without constraints on nuclear weapons

WASHINGTON, August 1. /TASS/. The US administration does not rule out that constraints on nuclear weapons arsenals will entirely disappear at some point, US Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy Vipin Narang said.

"We must prepare for a world where constraints on nuclear weapons arsenals disappear entirely, modernizing US nuclear capabilities today and preparing for the future," he pointed out at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (the think tank’s activities are recognized as undesirable in Russia).

"Posture adjustments may help incentivize our adversaries to engage in strategic arms control discussions. However, if our adversaries continue to make choices that make them and the world less safe, the United States is prepared to do what is necessary to successfully compete, to deter aggression and assure our allies in this new nuclear age," Narang added.

"But make no mistake, unilateral cuts by the United States are not an effective approach to reducing nuclear risks," he stressed.