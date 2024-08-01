Russian troops wipe out three US-made Patriot missile launchers in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed three US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile launchers, an UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) control post and Ukrainian army trains over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck three US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile launchers, an UAV control post and trains with personnel and ammunition, massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 147 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North strikes four Ukrainian army brigades over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North struck four Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted roughly 280 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 42nd mechanized, 92nd assault, 112th and 127th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Porozok in the Sumy Region, Liptsy, Staritsa and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region. They repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry and 36th marine infantry brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 280 personnel, two motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 535 casualties on Ukrainian troops over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West struck seven Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted roughly 535 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 14th, 63rd, 115th and 116th mechanized, 3rd assault and 107th territorial defense brigades and nationalists of the 12th Azov brigade [outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization] near Kupyansk and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region, Nadiya and Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic and in the Serebryanka forestry area. During the last 24-hour period, they repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the 117th territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 535 personnel, a tank, a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle and six motor vehicles, it specified.

In counterbattery warfare, Russian troops destroyed a Grad multiple rocket launcher, a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and a British-made 105mm L119 artillery gun, the ministry said.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed Khortitsa-M and Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations and two field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 570 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South repelled a Ukrainian army counterattack and inflicted roughly 570 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained more advantageous frontiers and positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd, 24th, 28th and 33rd mechanized, 144th infantry, 79th air assault and 116th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Novy, Chasov Yar, Annovka, Yelizavetovka, Katerinovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled a counterattack by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 5th assault brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 570 personnel and three motor vehicles, it specified.

In counterbattery warfare, Russian troops destroyed a US-made M270 MLRS multipurpose multiple launch rocket system, a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, three 152mm D-20 howitzers, three 122mm D-30 howitzers and a British-made 105mm L119 artillery gun, it specified.

During the last 24-hour period, Russian forces also destroyed two Nota electronic warfare stations and five field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center strikes five Ukrainian brigades over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center improved its tactical position and inflicted casualties on five Ukrainian army brigades in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 31st and 32nd mechanized, 1st tank, 109th and 111th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Toretsk, Novgorodskoye, Rozovka, Kalinovo and Vozdvizhenka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center repels ten Ukrainian counterattacks over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center repelled ten Ukrainian army counterattacks in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup Center units "repelled ten counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 47th, 53rd, 100th, 110th and 151st mechanized, 68th jaeger, 25th air assault and 95th air assault brigades and the Lyut assault brigade of the Ukrainian national police," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 365 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 365 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 365 personnel, two pickup trucks and a 152mm Msta-B howitzer," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 125 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 125 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy electronic warfare station in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized, 58th motorized infantry, 116th territorial defense and 21st National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Vodyanoye, Zolotaya Niva and Storozhevoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 125 personnel, seven motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, a British-made 105mm L119 artillery gun and a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr strikes four Ukrainian brigades over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr struck four Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted roughly 90 casualties on enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 117th mechanized, 128th mountain assault, 121st and 124th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Orekhov and Pyatikhatki in the Zaporozhye Region, Osokorovka, Tokarevka and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 90 personnel, five motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and a field ammunition depot, it specified.

Russian air defenses destroy 61 Ukrainian UAVs, 14 HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 61 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 14 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down a US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missile, 14 US-made HIMARS rockets and 61 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 631 Ukrainian warplanes, 278 helicopters, 28,795 unmanned aerial vehicles, 559 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,734 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,395 multiple rocket launchers, 12,666 field artillery guns and mortars and 24,250 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.