Russia pounds Ukrainian military enterprises, troop deployment sites over week — top brass

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russian troops delivered 11 strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, military trains, troop and mercenaries’ deployment sites over the past week in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"On July 27 - August 2, the Russian Armed Forces delivered 11 combined strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises engaged in the production and repair of armor, assembly workshops and storage sites of attack UAVs. In addition, the strikes targeted depots storing ammunition, air-launched weapons and missile/artillery armament, military trains and temporary deployment sites of the Ukrainian army and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukrainian army loses 13,570 troops in all frontline areas over week

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 13,570 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past week, according to the latest data released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The data show that on July 27 - August 2 the Ukrainian army suffered roughly 1,755 casualties from Russia’s Battlegroup North, 3,605 casualties from the Battlegroup West, 4,020 casualties from the Battlegroup South, 2,635 casualties from the Battlegroup Center, 905 casualties from the Battlegroup East and 650 casualties from the Battlegroup Dnepr.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 1,755 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup North repelled 27 Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted roughly 1,755 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, a motorized infantry brigade, an air assault brigade and an infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade. They repelled 27 enemy counterattacks," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 1,755 personnel, two tanks, six armored combat vehicles, including a Turkish-made Kirpi armored vehicle and two US-made HMMWV armored vehicles, 12 motor vehicles and 20 field artillery guns, among them five Western-made 155mm howitzers and self-propelled artillery guns, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the week, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 3,605 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 3,605 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous frontiers and positions and inflicted casualties on formations of three mechanized brigades and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, three territorial defense brigades and also nationalists of the Azov brigade [outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization]. They repulsed 12 counterattacks by enemy assault groups," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to 3,605 personnel, five tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, 66 motor vehicles, 41 field artillery guns, including 13 Western-and Ukrainian-made 155mm self-propelled artillery systems and howitzers, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed 10 electronic warfare systems and counterbattery radar stations and 22 field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 4,020 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 4,020 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a German-made Leopard tank in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward edge positions as a result of active operations. They inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of four mechanized, two air assault, two airmobile brigades and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army. They repelled five enemy counterattacks," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to 4,020 personnel and two tanks, including a German-made Leopard tank. The Ukrainian army also lost 10 armored combat vehicles, among them three US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 19 motor vehicles and 68 field artillery guns, including 33 Western-made weapons, it specified.

"Nine electronic warfare systems and counterbattery radar stations and 20 field ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberates five communities in DPR over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberated five communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlements of Lozovatskoye, Progress, Yevgenovka, Volchye and Leninskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic in active operations," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 2,635 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 2,635 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup Center units "inflicted casualties on formations of a tank brigade, four mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airborne brigade and an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, three territorial defense brigades and the Lyut assault brigade of the Ukrainian national police. Over the week, they repelled 43 counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to 2,635 personnel, four tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, including two Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and an M113 armored personnel carrier of US manufacture, 25 motor vehicles, 26 field artillery guns and two US-made M270 MLRS multipurpose multiple rocket launchers, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East advances to better positions over week

Russia’s Battlegroup East advanced to better positions and inflicted roughly 905 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous frontiers and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, four territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to 905 personnel, a tank, six armored combat vehicles, 44 motor vehicles and 20 field artillery guns, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 650 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr struck seven Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted roughly 650 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of two mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to 650 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, including a MaxxPro armored vehicle and a HMMWV armored vehicle of US manufacture, 31 motor vehicles and 14 field artillery guns, among them seven US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed six electronic warfare systems and counterbattery radar stations and nine field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russian troops wipe out three US-made Patriot missile launchers over week

Russian troops destroyed three US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile launchers, a Patriot radar and three Ukrainian radar stations over the week, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed three launchers and a radar of the US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile system and three Mars-L, ATCR-33S and Skala-M air reconnaissance radar stations," the ministry said.

Almost 60 Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian troops over week

Almost 60 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian troops over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, 59 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered at the engagement line, including 33 in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup Center," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet, Su-25 attack plane over week

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet and a Su-25 attack aircraft over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the reporting period, air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 fighter and a Su-25 attack aircraft, a Neptune long-range missile, seven US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, four French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, two missiles of the US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile system, 47 US-made HIMARS rockets and 375 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 632 Ukrainian warplanes, 278 helicopters, 28,839 unmanned aerial vehicles, 559 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,740 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,395 multiple rocket launchers, 12,714 field artillery guns and mortars and 24,283 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.