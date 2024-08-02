Iran’s intelligence chief accuses US of greenlighting assassination of Hamas leader

DUBAI, August 2. /TASS/. The US knew about Israel's plans to assassinate Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and allowed their execution, Iran's Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib said.

"The US gave a green light to the disgraceful assassination of Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh, which was carried out by Zionist invaders (Israel - TASS)," he was quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency.

The Iranian intelligence chief said Haniyeh's assassination "again demonstrated the cruelty of the Zionist regime."

Hamas announced on July 31 that Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli strike on his residence in Tehran, after he was attended the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Al Hadath television reported that Haniyeh was killed by a direct missile hit. Hamas deputy politburo chief Musa Abu Marzuk warned that the assassination would not go unanswered. A source in the Israel Defense Forces told TASS that the Israeli military does not comment on reports of Haniyeh's killing.