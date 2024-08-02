Expert says Russia-West prisoner swap not sign of thawing relations

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The latest exchange of prisoners between Russia and the West does not signal an improvement in relations, as this domain is an exception in their otherwise icy ties, Fyodor Lukyanov, the research director of the Valdai discussion club, has told TASS.

"There are no prospects. This has no bearing on relations [between Russia and the West]. It is a separate sphere of contacts that has been well known since the Cold War era. Now we are just not so used to seeing this kind of thing. That's why there has been such a fuss, but, in principle, this is an absolutely normal practice, the result of quite substantive work, which in no way implies prospects for any improvement in relations," the expert noted.

"I would even say, it’s the other way around: it is evidence that the confrontation is deep, fixed, and bound to last. Within the framework of this confrontation, some useful methods are revived by both parties and used if need be," he added.

"This exchange was absolutely rational. Each side proceeds from the value of certain people for itself. As we have been able to see, these people are very different. A deal is a deal," the analyst continued. "This is a one-time, complex and very multifaceted process. That the agreement has materialized, this means that everyone is satisfied with it, which was officially stated yesterday by our special services. All parties have painstakingly fulfilled their obligations."

Earlier, the public relations center of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported that as a result of an exchange at Ankara airport, eight Russian citizens detained and imprisoned in a number of NATO countries and minor children were returned home. Among those who came back to Russia was a Russian citizen known as Krasikov, who was serving a life sentence in Germany. The Russian citizens were exchanged for a group of individuals who were acting in the interests of foreign states. According to US President Joe Biden, Russia handed over 16 people, including former Marine Paul Whelan and The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, convicted in Russia of espionage.