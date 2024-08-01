{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Armenia tries to change its orientation without taking risks into account, expert says

It is reported that in 2008 Russia clearly articulated a policy of opposing the strategic penetration of the West into the areas that comprised the Soviet Union

WASHINGTON, August 1. /TASS/. The current Armenian authorities apparently try to change the country’s "strategic orientation" virtually ignoring the "costs and risks" that doing so involves, Lehigh University (Pennsylvania) associate Professor Arman Grigoryan told TASS, commenting on assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs James O'Brien’s statement about Armenia.

"Unfortunately, there is a government in Armenia that seems intent on changing the country's strategic orientation without much regard for the costs and risks of such a policy. And unfortunately, some US officials like O'Brien seem intent on exploiting that opportunity," the international relations analyst said.

In his estimation, "in 2008 Russia clearly articulated a policy of opposing the strategic penetration of the West into the areas that comprised the Soviet Union." "It has shown willingness not just to use force to prevent such attempts, it has shown willingness to risk nuclear escalation to thwart such attempts," the political expert believes. "I don't see how Armenia would be different from Georgia and Ukraine in this regard. I also don't see how and why the West would be prepared to do more to protect Armenia if the Armenian-Russian tensions got to the point of an open confrontation than it has been willing or able to do for Georgia and Ukraine," Grigoryan added.

In his speech at the House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing on July 30 O’Brien admitted that Washington is trying to create favorable conditions for a split between Yerevan and Moscow. On Wednesday, Grigoryan posted a video on his X page, containing other O’Brien’s statements at that hearing as well, including the one about the US desire to reduce "[Armenia's] dependence on Russia." "Applying this logic to Armenia means 'it doesn't cost us much, Ukrainian soldiers have to die.' That's what it is," the political expert wrote.

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov announced on July 24 that Moscow sees Armenia as a friendly country and hopes that Yerevan will not give preference to the way that was once chosen by the Kiev regime. The Kremlin spokesman noted Russia’s commitment to developing relations with Armenia.

Middle East conflict
Conflict with Hezbollah can be Israel’s biggest challenge in decades, experts say
On July 30, the Israeli army reported a strike on Beirut and confirmed that Shukr had been eliminated as a result of this targeted operation
Russian flag shown during Olympic swimming broadcast
Russia’s Yevgenia Chikunova holds the women's world 200-meter backstroke record, which she set at the Russian Championship in April 2023, covering the distance in 2:17.55
Israel eliminates Hamas chief’s 12 family members in Gaza — Iranian envoy to Russia
The diplomat stressed that "the Israeli regime, during the nine months of its aggression in Gaza, has failed, and, having eliminated over 40,000 innocent Palestinians, including women and children, could not crush the will and resistance of the people of Gaza"
Press review: Hamas leader’s death heard round world and Russia dusts off nukes for drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 1st
UK, US, France block UNSC statement condemning assassination of Hamas leader — diplomat
Amir Saeid said that Israel cannot be allowed to escape accountability and consequences
Russian Interior Ministry investigates fraud in supplies to armed forces, detains suspects
Voentorg’s chief executive and another person were detained
Ukraine would have remained whole if Kiev had listened to Moscow — Foreign Ministry
"Zelensky traded a unique, truly advantageous position for the West's promise to make him Russia’s conqueror," Maria Zakharova said
Most mercenaries in Ukraine come from former Soviet republics — underground resistance
More information about mercenaries comes from regional centers
Russia sees no basis for strategic stability dialogue with US — diplomat
Maria Zakharova also pointed to statements by Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance Mallory Stewart, who had said that Russia linked the resumption of arms control dialogue with the need for the US to end its support for the Kiev regime
Issue of Ukraine’s territories should be resolved by its people, says Zelensky
President claimed that question of territorial integrity cannot be resolved by one person
Russian snipers thwart Ukrainian troop rotation in south Donetsk area
The distance to the enemy equaled almost 1.5 km
Ukraine gets first F-16 fighter jets from NATO members — Bloomberg
According to the news agency, "the number of jets is small"
Russia open to dialogue with US, but only on equal terms — top senator
Valentina Matviyenko emphasized that Russia seeks only an equal conversation "that will contribute to the united and indivisible security of each state and, in general, to the stability of the world"
Israel to get ‘a slap in the face’ for assassinating Haniyeh — Iran's army commander
"It will be the retribution for the crime it has committed," Lieutenant-General Sayyed Abdolrahim Mousavi said
Ukraine’s top brass reports intense fighting in Pokrovsk area in DPR
Defense circles told TASS in late June that Russian troops had gained a strategic frontier near railways after liberating the settlement of Progress in the Pokrovsk direction and maximally restrained the Ukrainian army’s logistics
Colombian mercenaries fighting on Ukraine's side attack servicemen — correspondent
The reporter pointed out that the footage of Colombian mercenaries storming Ukrainian trenches was found by Russian servicemen in one of the eliminated mercenaries' phones
Russia’s Belousov warned US’ Austin about potential uncontrollable escalation — diplomat
The Russian Defense Minister and the US Secretary of Defense had a phone call on July 12
Olympic opening ceremony testifies to decay of Western elites — Poland’s Kaczynski
The leader of Poland's Law and Justice party said this trend "threatens the future of the Christian civilization, which most is the most human-friendly one in the history of the world"
Court extends detention of French national in violation of Russian foreign agents law
"The court has decreed to satisfy the investigation’s appeal to extend Laurent Vinatier’s detention until September 5," the judge said
Iran to retaliate Hamas leader’s assassination with special operations — mission to UN
"The response to an assassination will indeed be special operations - harder and intended to instill deep regret in the perpetrator," the mission said in a statement
Iranian military adviser Milad Bidi killed in Israeli air strike on Beirut — TV
According to the news agency, he lived next door to a Hezbollah military commander
Lavrov tells his Malian counterpart Russia to help improve country’s combat capabilities
In addition, the top diplomats discussed topical issues of further development of traditionally friendly relations between Russia and Mali, including prospects for strengthening cooperation in political, trade, economic, humanitarian and other spheres
Russian artillery wipes out Ukrainian weapon emplacement near Belogorovka in LPR
It is reported that no enemy activity was observed in that frontline area
F-16s will not become Ukrainian military’s 'magic pill' — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov specified that rewards to Russian servicemen for the destruction of F-16s "have already been offered"
Khamenei orders direct strike on Israel, NYT says
According to the newspaper, the order was issued Wednesday morning
Kremlin saw no official statements on F-16 jets deliveries to Ukraine — spokesman
On Wednesday, the Times newspaper reported, citing an unnamed source, that Ukraine had received six F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands
Iran-Russia gas deal becomes the most important bilateral agreement — expert
The West and the United States are absolutely against the creation of a transit energy corridor in Iran, Iranian political Ruhollah Modabber said
Western anti-Russia sanctions not as effective as expected — ex-ambassador to Russia
"We have heard complaints from Russians about the way they have been implemented, unsurprisingly," Tony Brenton noted
Appearance of Chinese ships off Alaska heralds new stage of rivalry with US — expert
Colin Flint also points out that China - both to protect its near waters and to extend influence in distant waters - over the past decade has developed strong economic and diplomatic relations with Pacific island nations
UFC’s Barroso puts fighting skills to use training Russian soldiers in special op zone
Francimar Barroso noted that "everybody is talking about Russia’s international isolation, but it is not true"
Ukrainian politician says US wants to replace Zelensky with Budanov
Viktor Medvedchuk said Budanov's statements that Kiev plotted an assassination attempt on the Russian president are part of a bigger game that the intelligence chief is playing in the hope of removing Zelensky
Defense minister congratulates military units with Yevgenovka liberation
The regiment also fought neo-Nazis in Berdychi, Orlovka, Semenovka and Novoalexandrovka
Moscow hopes Kiev took into account statements made by Vatican’s Cardinal Parolin
Statements made by Parolin, Maria Zakharova continued, "generally go in line with the Vatican's assumed policy of mediation"
Blinken says US not involved in Hamas chief’s assassination
"It's vitally important to hopefully put things on a better path for more enduring peace and more enduring security, so that focus remains," the top diplomat said
Hamas Politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Tehran
Haniyeh has led the Hamas Political Bureau since 2017
Russia almost overtakes US in LNG supplies to Europe in July — Bloomberg
According to the agency, it beсame possible due to decline in demand on US LNG in Europe
Kiev stopping Russian oil flow to Hungary fits EU’s sanctions strategy — source
The source stressed that the oil blockade coincided "with the severe crisis in relations between Brussels and Budapest after Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s visits to Kiev, Moscow and Beijing"
Ukraine lost more than 60,000 troops in July, Russian Defense Ministry data show
The enemy’s daily losses average about 2,000 people
Moscow cautions Germany any military plants in Ukraine to be Russia’s legitimate targets
The German military factory in Ukraine is estimated at 100 million euros, Andrey Nastasyin said
Ukraine loses first-line fortifications near Slavyansk, Kramatorsk — Russian officer
Apty Alaudinov stressed that Russian forces "can go a number of different ways in maneuvering to block the enemy"
Ukrainian politician says hawks in Kiev develop plans to take out Putin
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, the policy of terror now prevails in the world politics
Russian company announces bonus of about $170,000 for first F-16 jet shot down in Ukraine
The company earlier announced cash prizes for destruction of West-supplied tanks in Ukraine
Zelensky may consider peace talks because of domestic pressure — ex-ambassador
According to Tony Brenton, the basis for the talks on Ukraine could be "a peace treaty, which everyone says was all moments is very nearly agreed back in 2022"
Situation in Middle East extremely dangerous — Russia’s ambassador to Israel
Anatoly Viktorov noted that Russia and many other states, primarily in the Middle East, were unanimous that "no country or political force in the region is interested in escalating the conflict and turning it into a regional war or a broader one"
Moscow to respond to Moldova’s decision to expel Russian diplomat — Foreign Ministry
Earlier in the day, the Foreign Ministry of Moldova declared an assistant to the military attache of the Russian diplomatic mission persona non grata
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Press review: Russia to set up Caribbean base and meet Israeli brass to discuss Iran
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 12
Russia sees killing of Hamas chief as attempt to draw Iran into confrontation — diplomat
Dmitry Polyansky noted that the attack took place while the Hamas leader was in Iran on an official invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of the President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian
Iran sees US as hostile, will bolster ties with Russia — analyst
"Throughout history, the US and the West looked at Iran, and the world in general, as colonies," Iranian political scientist Professor Ruhollah Modabber said
Russian troops wipe out three US-made Patriot missile launchers in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Battlegroup South repelled a Ukrainian army counterattack and inflicted roughly 570 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day
Israeli Air Force ready to strike any time, nowhere is too far — commanding officer
Major General Tomer Bar mentioned the Israeli airstrike on Beirut that killed senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr
Eleven Ukrainian drones destroyed over Kursk Region in past day — Acting Governor
Three cars were damaged in the town of Sudzha
US pauses $95mln in aid program for Georgia — Blinken
According to the US Secretary of State, Georgian officials’ actions and statements "are incompatible with membership norms in the EU and NATO"
Russia appreciates Indonesia’s efforts on Ukrainian settlement — Kremlin
Russia is open to the diplomatic way of settling, Dmitry Peskov said
Russia's top senator announces progress on BRICS digital payment system
Amid endless sanctions and Russia’s disconnection from SWIFT, the Bank of Russia has developed its own payment system, which many countries have already joined, Valentina Matviyenko noted
Putin, Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto meet in Kremlin
The talks with a limited circle of delegates are taking place in the Green Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace
Russian Navy wraps up exercises of its fleets
According to the ministry, the exercises involved about 300 surface ships and boats, submarines and support vessels, up to 50 aircraft, more than 200 units of military and special equipment, as well as more than 20,000 servicemen and civilian personnel of units and formations
Losing two villages in DPR heavy blow for Ukrainian army — NYT
On July 14, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Urozhainoye in the area south of Donetsk
Ukraine takes delivery of six F-16s from Netherlands — report
According to The Times, Kiev will soon take another delivery of these fighter jets, this time from Denmark
Fox News reports Gershkovich to return to US on Thursday as part of prisoner swap
A TASS reporter verified that the US Federal Bureau of Prisons removed data about Russian nationals Alexander Vinnik, Vladislav Klyushin, Vadim Konoschenko and Maxim Marchenko from its electronic database, which normally contains their whereabouts
Russia's top senator says Moscow ready for dialogue with Georgia
It is reported that the West is involved in interference with this process "using well-known scenarios, instruments"
Attempt to destabilize Venezuela fails — lawmaker
The lawmaker said that "the National Electoral Council will release the final bulletin very soon and that all results [of the election] will be published."
Biden feels sense of urgency to settle Ukraine issue before term ends — ex-British envoy
"There are pressures in the United States as well in the direction of fast-moving toward talks," Tony Brenton maintained
Top Russian senator says no way new territories going back to Ukraine
"Let it be known to everybody that there can be no territorial concessions as regards the four new regions, not a chance," Valentina Matviyenko noted
West disrupts coordination of UNSC statement on Central Asian security — Russian MFA
The Russian diplomats pointed out that the West's refusal to "recognize the realities on the ground" is a clear manifestation of "double standards," commitment and the desire to preserve the NATO-centric security system in Eurasia
Hamas chief to be buried in Doha on August 2, movement confirms
Ukrainian president signed law authorizing foreign debt repayment freeze
Speakers state the threat of the default that can be announced by Ukraine since May 2024
Hamas chief assassinated with US approval, says Iran’s envoy to UN
"The responsibility of the United States, as the strategic ally and main supporter of the Israeli regime in the region, cannot be overlooked in this horrific crime," Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani stressed
Kiev has no will for peace — Russian MFA about prospects for negotiations
Earlier, Adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president's office Mikhail Podolyak, said that Kiev was ready for talks with Moscow, but on conditions based on "the concept of international law"
Russian border guards leave Yerevan's Zvartnots airport after 32 years of service
Head of the Armenian branch of the Russian Federal Security Service’s Border Service Roman Golubitsky said that the border guards had honorably done the duty they were tasked with
Press review: West sees window for Ukraine negotiations and Israel hits back at Hezbollah
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 31st
Israel hears threats from everywhere after Beirut strike, will respond to any attack — PM
Benjamin Netanyahu highly praised the Israeli service members for eliminating Fuad Shukr, a key commander of Hezbollah’s militant group, in the Lebanese capital and warned that other adversaries of his country may face a similar plight
Blocking oil transit ‘devised’ in Brussels, not Kiev — Hungarian top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto reiterated that the suspension of the transit of Russian oil undermined the energy security of the two EU states and was a direct violation of the association agreement with the EU
Ukraine, West comprehend lost territories impossible to take back militarily — FT
According to the journalist Gideon Rachman, both Ukraine and the West comprehend that the Ukrainian troops would not be able to take back all territories, but do not acknowledge that in public
Sky Warrior center creates multi-frequency anti-FPV drone jammer
According to he center’s chief, enemy drones are disabled and crash 300-400 meters away from the jamming equipment
Russian diplomat slams YouTube for censoring dissenting voices on Washington's orders
According to Andrey Nastasyin, tech giants from California’s Silicon Valley "act on orders from US special services to promote the ideology of the current White House administration"
Global conflict looms as Iran prepares to respond to Hamas leader's killing — expert
The most extreme scenario is Iran retaliates heavily, Israel goes to war with Iran, drags the US into it, China and Russia into the war, and of course, World War III begins," Roostum Vansu opined
‘Zelensky Project’ to wreck western politicians — Ukrainian opposition politician
Everyone who backs Zelensky has big problems with approval ratings in their countries, Viktor Medvedchuk noted
UK’s relations with Russia 'as bad as can get' — ex-ambassador
"But we still keep the embassies open because you need some channel of communication," Tony Brenton said
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army, equipment in 143 areas over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 710 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a German-made Leopard tank in its area of responsibility over the past day
Trump says Biden’s withdrawal from presidential race is 'first coup' in US history
"The Democrats staged a coup against the president of the United States. They went to him and told him: 'You are leaving. You are way down in the poll'," Donald Trump said
Iranian envoy accuses US of providing Israel with intelligence for killing Hamas leader
According to Amir Saeid Iravani, the assassination of the Ismail Haniyeh could not have happened without Washington's assistance
China's army ready to crack down on separatism attempts at any time — top brass
The statement also said that "Chinese servicemen are ready to work with the armed forces of other countries to implement the concept of the community of shared destiny of mankind"
US policy unlikely to change regardless of election outcome — Russia’s top senator
As Valentina Matviyenko pointed out, "only cosmetic changes" can take place in the US foreign policy
Over 100 Russian athletes opt to change their sports citizenship — sports official
"As many as 55 Olympians have changed their sports citizenship and this figure exceeds 100 if we include non-Olympic sports," Russian Deputy Sports Minister Alexey Morozov said
Missile hitting Hamas political leader’s residence in Tehran launched from other state
The Palestinian radical movement Hamas said earlier that Haniyeh was killed during an Israeli raid on his residence in Tehran after he took part in the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian
Zelensky blew his chance to make peace with Russia — opposition leader
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, Zelensky is using his old strategy in foreign policy: "feigning agreement on everything, but doing nothing"
Russia views Indonesia as a key partner in Asia-Pacific, defense chief says
Andrey Belousov held talks with his Indonesian counterpart, President-elect Prabowo Subianto
Top Israeli diplomat reveals only way to prevent war in Lebanon
Israel Katz stated that "on July 30, Israel eliminated a senior Hezbolalh commander in Beirut for killing numerous Israeli nationals"
State Duma lawmakers introduce bill on compulsory military service for new citizens
According to the bill, failure to fulfill this obligation may become grounds for withdrawal of citizenship
Third stage of non-strategic nuclear drills kicks off in Russia — Defense Ministry
The ministry noted that the Aerospace Forces personnel involved in the drills would train to load special warheads into aircraft weapons and make flights to the designated patrol areas
UN Security Council set for emergency session on July 31 after Haniyeh’s assassination
"Following a request from Iran that was supported by China, Algeria and Russia, and serving as the rotating chair in the UNSC, we scheduled an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the assassination in Tehran of Hamas Political Bureau Head Ismail Haniyeh for 23:00 Moscow time on July 31," Dmitry Polyansky said
Russian troops practice receiving munitions in tactical nuclear weapon drills — top brass
The ministry noted that the Aerospace Forces personnel involved in the drills would train to load aircraft with special warheads and make sorties to designated patrol areas
Shift to settlements in national currencies cannot be stopped — Lavrov
The future of the international currency financial system, including the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, remains to be seen, Russian Foreign Minister said
US, UK, France directly involved in Ukrainian conflict — Iranian envoy to UN
According to Iran’s permanent representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani, Tehran "has repeatedly made it clear that it has consistently taken an impartial stance since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, and this principled position remains unchanged"
US sends 12 warships to Middle East amid tensions in region — newspaper
On July 30, Israeli warplanes fired four missiles at the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiya, which serves as a Hezbollah stronghold
Public order returns to Venezuela after attempted coup
According to the country’s prosecutor general, 1,062 people were taken into custody after attacks on offices of the National Electoral Council, setting fire to cars and other terrorist acts
An-148 aircraf used in US-Russia prisoner swap leaves Kaliningrad
The Kaliningrad airport directorate refrained from commenting on the arrival of this plane, telling TASS that they can only comment on scheduled flights
Erdogan urges global community to stop Israel until it is too late
The Turkish president emphasized that he would not be intimidated by any threats from "computer clowns"
Most Ukrainian drones fail to reach targets due to poor training of operators — expert
At the same time, according to the instructor, the use of FPV drones by the enemy is widespread
