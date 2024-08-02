People being evacuated from their homes near Hezbollah offices in southern Beirut

BEIRUT, August 2. /TASS/. People are being evacuated from residential houses located in the vicinity of Hezbollah offices and headquarters in Beirut’s Dahieh neighborhood, the Al Nahar newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, Hezbollah decided to take these measures to avoid civilian casualties in case of Israeli raids.

One of the residents told the newspaper that Hezbollah had notified people living in a number of houses that they would be temporarily resettled to safer places.

On July 30, Israeli fighter jets fired four missiles at Beirut’s Shiite neighborhood of Dahieh, a Hezbollah stronghold. The attack targeted Hezbollah senior military commander Fuad Shukr. His body was found a day later after the debris of the destroyed building were cleared. The strike also killed an Iranian military adviser, along with five civilians - three women and two children. As many as 74 people received wounds.