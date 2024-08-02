Senators approve law on possibility of recognizing any foreign organization as undesirable

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The Federation Council (the upper chamber of the Russian parliament) has approved at its plenary session a law on the possibility of recognizing any foreign organization, not only non-governmental ones, as undesirable in Russia. It will affect, among others, those whose founders are foreign government agencies.

Amendments are introduced to a number of laws, including the law "On Measures of Influence on Persons Involved in Violations of Fundamental Human Rights and Freedoms, Rights and Freedoms of Citizens of the Russian Federation." According to the current legislation, only the activities of foreign non-governmental organizations can be recognized as undesirable on the Russian territory. After the law comes into force, a foreign organization - both non-governmental and established by foreign government agencies - may be declared undesirable in Russia if its activities pose a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order of Russia, the country's defense capability or security, as well as if such an organization promotes or hinders the nomination and election of candidates in Russian elections, the holding of a referendum, and the achievement of a certain result in an election or referendum.