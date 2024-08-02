Ship with 170 passengers, 47 crew runs aground in Lake Ladoga

ST. PETERSBURG, August 2. /TASS/ The cruise ship K. A. Timiryazev has run aground in Lake Ladoga near Konevets Island, the North-West Transport Prosecutor's office has said.

There are 170 passengers and 47 crew on board. No one was hurt.

"According to preliminary reports, on August 2, the ship, sailing from Valaam Island to St. Petersburg, went off course in the area of Konevets Island and ran aground. The reasons are being investigated. There are 170 passengers and 47 crew members on board. Casualties were avoided," the message reads.

The ship did not leak any oil, as its hull is watertight. At the moment the owner is taking measures to remove the vessel off the shoal. The transportation authorities will look into all the circumstances of the incident, decide whether any navigation safety laws were broken, whether the rights of passengers were observed, evaluate the actions of the officials concerned and take measures if necessary, the prosecutor’s press-service concluded.