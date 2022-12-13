Lithuania agrees to transit of Ukrainian grain to Klaipeda port via Belarus — MFA

VILNIUS, December 13. /TASS/. Lithuania does not intend to block possible commercial agreements on the transit of grain from Ukraine through the territory of Belarus to the Klaipeda state seaport for its further transportation by sea, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told reporters on Tuesday.

"If these are commercial projects, when commercial entities have agreed among themselves on the transit of goods not included in the sanctions lists, the [Lithuanian] government has no grounds and no need to regulate them," he said.

It is a different matter if some political conditions are put forward as part of such initiatives. "There will be no political negotiations with the regime of [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko on transit through Belarus to Lithuania," Landsbergis argued.

Last week, Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus Yury Ambrazevich informed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that his country was ready to ensure the transit of grain from Ukraine through its territory for export from Lithuanian ports.