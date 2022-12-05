Mongolian Parliament holds emergency session over disturbances in Ulaanbaatar

ULAANBAATAR, December 5. /TASS/. Mongolia’s Parliament convened for an emergency session on Monday over disturbances breaking out in the country’s capital, the parliamentary press service reported.

According to the Eagle TV channel, it was announced that the emergency session would be held in an online format. The TV channel’s sources insist that due to the current situation, legislators will discuss the introduction of a state of emergency.

On Monday, Ulaanbaatar Governor and Mayor Dolgorsurengiin Sumiyaabazar issued an order to use force to disperse protesters on the capital's central square and near the Government Palace.

As reported earlier, Mongolia’s authorities set up a working group for dialogue with disgruntled residents when the demonstrators stormed the Government Palace. On Sunday, a protest rally was held in Mongolia’s capital city demanding those responsible for exporting coal to China, bypassing customs control, be named. The protesters claimed that there were high-ranking officials among them.

On Monday, the rioters gathered again and tried to block traffic along central streets. After 3:00 p.m. local time (10:00 a.m. Moscow time) they set aflame a straw Christmas tree in the central square and rushed to storm the Government Palace. Those who managed to break into the building were detained by the police, but were released shortly afterwards.

In response to the protests, the government set up a working group for dialogue with the demonstrators. The group is chaired by the head of the secretariat of the Mongolian government and leader of the ruling Mongolian People’s Party Dashzegviin Amarbayasgalan. "As of today, around 15 officials are under investigation. A probe is underway on the basis of a government claim with regards to the representatives of the government, ministries and agencies," he said, and urged for dialogue with the organizers of the rallies. He assured that the government understood their displeasure and pledged that it would work to bring those responsible to justice.