Civic discourse initiated in Mongolia after protests in capital city

ULAANBAATAR, December 5. /TASS/. Mongolia’s authorities have set up a working group for dialogue with disgruntled citizens after protesters stormed the government building, the press service of the Mongolian government said on Monday.

A protest rally was held on Sunday in Mongolia’s capital city demanding those responsible for exporting coal to China, bypassing customs control, be named. The demonstrators claimed that there were high-ranking officials among them.

On Monday, the protesters gathered again and tried to block traffic along central streets. After 3:00 p.m. local time (10:00 a.m. Moscow time) they set aflame a straw Christmas tree in the central square and rushed to storm the government building. Those who managed to break into the building were detained by the police, but were released shortly afterwards.

In response to the protests, the government set up a working group for dialogue with the demonstrators. The group is chaired by the head of the secretariat of the Mongolian government and leader of the ruling Mongolian People’s Party Dashzegviin Amarbayasgalan.

"As of today, around 15 officials are under investigation. A probe is underway on the basis of a government claim," Amarbayasgalan said, and called for dialogue.

He pledged that the government will work to bring those responsible to justice.