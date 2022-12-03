US unveils its new B-21 Raider strategic bomber

NEW YORK, December 3. /TASS/. The United States unveiled its new nuclear-capable B-21 Raider strategic bomber during a ceremony at Northrop Grumman plant in California.

It was the first next-generation US strategic bomber unveiled in the past 34 years.

The aircraft employs the stealth technology and can be equipped with both conventional and nuclear weapons. Its manufacturer Northrop Grumman describes it as the world’s first sixth-generation strategic bomber.

The live broadcast of the ceremony was available on the Department of Defense’s official website. It was attended by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.