Nicaragua severs diplomatic ties with Netherlands — Reuters

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Republic of Nicaragua has cut its diplomatic ties with the Netherlands, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing a statement released by the Central American country’s Foreign Ministry.

According to Reuters, Nicaragua explained its decision, saying that the "interventionist and neo-colonial" Netherlands had "offended and keeps offending Nicaraguan families."

On Wednesday, La Prensa reported that the republic’s authorities had declared the EU envoy persona non grata. They also refused to receive the new US ambassador, Reuters said.