Another military coup takes place in Burkina Faso — agency

PRETORIA, October 1. /TASS/. A group of military officers carried out a coup in Burkina Faso, ousting military leader Paul-Henri Damiba, Reuters reported.

Army Captain Ibrahim Traore announced the dissolution of the government and the suspension of the constitution and transitional charter. The country’s borders were closed and all political and civil society activities were suspended. Damiba’s whereabouts are unknown.

Damiba came to power in a coup in late January 2022. On March 1, a transitional charter was adopted, setting a three-year period before the country holds elections. The transition period was later reduced to 24 months.