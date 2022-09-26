Ethiopia thanks Russia for its position on Tigray conflict, support at UN — ambassador

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Ethiopia is thankful to Russia for its position on the conflict in the country’s north and the support at the UN, the Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia, Alemayehu Tegenu Aargau, told TASS.

"The government of the Russian Federation has excellent understanding about the situation in our country and expressed its position on multiple occasions that the conflict in northern Ethiopia is a domestic issue which doesn’t need to be internationalized," he said in an interview. "The people and the government of Ethiopia sincerely appreciate and thank the government of Russia for its unwavering and resolute support."

The ambassador said Ethiopia had closely engaged with Russia since the start of the conflict in the African country’s north. "The case of Ethiopia was raised at the floor of the UN Security Council for thirteen times and being a country that always gives its principles based support to any country around the world, the Russian Federation has stood strongly in supporting the position of Ethiopia all times," he added.

The diplomat also said that Ethiopia "will continue to work hard to maintain the long-standing strong relations between the two sisterly countries."

Tigray rebels stirred up a revolt in November 2020, attacking federal forces in the state. They followed with an advance toward the country’s south aiming to block the Ethiopian capital, but government forces stopped the offensive.