China to continue to play constructive role in settling Ukrainian crisis — top diplomat

BEOJING, September 23. /TASS/. China is calling for a negotiated solution to the Ukrainian crisis, and will continue to play a constructive role in resolving it, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

"As a responsible major power and a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, China has always been committed to preserving peace and [settling crises] via negotiation. China has never stood on the sidelines, has never added fuel to the fire and has never used [the crisis] as an opportunity to capitalize financially. We have always advocated for peace and will continue to play a constructive role [in settling the Ukrainian crisis]," the Chinese foreign ministry quoted him as saying at a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmitry Kuleba, on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

On September 22, the Chinese top diplomat called on the two parties to sit down at the negotiating table to discuss their concerns and suggest possible ways of settling them, so that their dialogue could yield results and lead to peace. He urged Russia and Ukraine to refrain from escalating the conflict. He also called on the international community to play a constructive role and create an environment which could lead to reconciliation.