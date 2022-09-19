Putin, Xi guarantee stability in bilateral ties, says high-ranking Chinese official

BEIJING, September 19. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, guarantee the stability and viability of relations between the two countries, Yang Jiechi, Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Director of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC said on Monday.

"The leadership of the heads of state is a fundamental guarantee of stability and viability of relations between the two countries," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted him as saying at a meeting with Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev.

According to Yang Jiechi, relations between Russia and China have been demonstrating a tendency toward explosive development in recent years under Putin’s and Xi’s strategic leadership. He noted that Moscow and Beijing continue to strengthen their strategic cooperation, firmly supporting each other on issues of key interest and serious concern.

The Chinese politician stressed that Russia and China have created a model of relations between great powers, which is based on mutual respect, peaceful co-existence and mutually advantageous cooperation. Both states advocate international justice, considering the United Nations as the nucleus of the system of international relations, he added.

Yang Jiechi and Patrushev met in Nanping in China’s northwestern Fujian Province as part of their consultations on strategic stability.