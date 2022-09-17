Kyrgyzstan strengthening border military positions - Tajikistan’s security committee

DUSHANBE, September 17. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan is strengthening its military positions on the border with Tajikistan, which can lead to another rise in tensions, the Tajik State Committee for National Security said in a statement on Saturday.

"The redeployment of troops and additional military equipment of the Kyrgyz Armed Forces can be seen along the border, as well as the strengthening of military positions, which makes it clear that the Kyrgyz military is preparing to take more provocative actions in order to destabilize the situation," the statement reads.