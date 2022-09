ENERGODAR, September 3. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine fired at least two full salvos from multiple launch rocket systems, each comprising six rockets, towards Novaya Kakhovka early on Saturday, a regional administration official said.

"Right now, Nikopol-based Ukrainian militants sent another MLRS rocket salvo (comprising six rockets) towards Novaya Kakhovka," he said, adding that presumably a HIMARS MLRS was used for the attack.