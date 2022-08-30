China sets October 16 date for its Communist Party congress

BEIJING, August 30. /TASS/. The Chinese Communist Party’s 20th congress will begin on October 16, Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

The date was announced at a meeting in Beijing of the Politburo of the party’s Central Committee, the official news agency said. Large-scale preparatory work for the event is underway already.

Delegates to the congress will elect the ruling party’s new General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee - the post is currently held by Xi Jinping. The party will also review the past five years of the country’s social and economic achievements and formulate the government’s major policies.

The previous, 19th, congress was convened on October 18-24, 2017.