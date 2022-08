MARIUPOL, August 17. /TASS/. A ferry line has opened between Russia and the Donetsk Republic, TASS reported.

The first ship Lavrentiy from Yeisk arrived in the port of Mariupol.

"The ferry completed the scheduled voyage from the port of Yeisk to the port of Mariupol and accomplished a specific mission set by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation," a spokesman of the Lavrentiy ferry told reporters.