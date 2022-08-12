Kiev will have no chance to strike Zaporozhye NPP after some areas liberated – official

MELITOPOL, August 12. /TASS/. Ukraine’s shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) in Ukraine will be over only after its military is driven away from several populated areas, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the region's military-civilian administration, told TASS on Friday.

"The end to this will be possible only after Marganets, Nikopol and Tokmakovka - areas from where the shelling comes from - are liberated, and also following the liberation of the region’s administrative center, Zaporozhye," he said. "In this case, there will be no terrorist threat."

The Kiev government forces have repeatedly launched strikes targeting the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe with six operating reactors. In March 2022, the Zaporozhye NPP was placed under the Russian army’s control. On August 7, the Ukrainian military shelled the plant, targeting, in particular, the spent nuclear fuel repository. The military-civilian administration of Energodar where the nuclear power station is located, said that the Kiev regime had fired a 220mm Uragan rocket with a cluster warhead. Its striking elements damaged the station’s administrative buildings and the repository’s adjacent territory. Prior to that, the Ukrainian military bombarded the Zaporozhye NPP on August 5 and 6.