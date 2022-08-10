Ministry says shelling of beer plant in Donetsk caused ammonia leaked

DONETSK, August 11. /TASS/. The Emergency Situations Ministry of the Donetsk People’s Republic said the shelling of a Donetsk brewery by Ukrainian forces on Wednesday caused an ammonia leak.

"Attention of the residents of the Kalininsky District of Donetsk: An accident damaged an ammonia pipeline, leaking ammonia, a hazardous chemical substance. That means people must stay indoors and take measures to make their apartments (houses) more air-tight. Breath through gauze and cotton masks soaked in 5-percent solution of citric or acetic acid," the ministry said on Telegram.

The armed forces of Ukraine shelled the Donetsk brewery on Wednesday evening. The area of exposure to ammonia is two kilometers.

A sharp smell of ammonia has spread across Donetsk, according to a TASS reporter. Inhaling of that toxic substance can cause poisoning.