British Foreign Office summons Chinese envoy over Beijing’s ‘escalation against Taiwan’

LONDON, August 10. /TASS/. The British Foreign Office summoned Chinese Ambassador to London Zheng Zeguang "over Beijing's aggressive and wide-ranging escalation against Taiwan," according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office on Wednesday.

"We have seen increasingly aggressive behavior and rhetoric from Beijing in recent months, which threaten peace and stability in the region. The United Kingdom urges China to resolve any differences by peaceful means, without the threat or use of force or coercion," the statement quoted British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as saying.

She added that "the UK and partners have condemned in the strongest terms China's escalation in the region around Taiwan, as seen through our recent G7 statement."

In the past week, China held a series of drills along its coast amid rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait caused by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei. Beijing had repeatedly warned Washington of consequences if the visit took place. On August 4, China launched large-scale military exercises involving live firing in six areas around Taiwan. The drills were expected to end at noon on Sunday but were extended indefinitely.