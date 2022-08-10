Kiev troops shell Energodar, housing Europe’s biggest NPP, on daily basis — official

MELITOPOL, August 10. /TASS/. Every day, Ukraine’s heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems shell residential districts of Energodar, a city in the Zaporozhye Region housing Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, a city administration official has told TASS.

"The situation in the city is under control, but daily shelling attacks on residential districts of Energodar and nearby settlements are causing concern. Shelling attacks are conducted on a daily basis and involve large-caliber artillery and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems," Head of Energodar Military-Civilian Administration Alexander Volga said.

"The August 9 attack on residential areas of the Dneprovka settlement, in which rocket projectiles and prohibited Lepestok munitions were used, is particularly alarming," he continued.

According to the official, seven civilians were injured - and two later succumbed to their injuries - in attacks carried out by the Ukrainian military in the past week alone.

Mine clearance efforts are under way in the city. The city’s emergencies services are doing their utmost to repair civilian infrastructure and social facilities, damaged by the pro-Kiev forces, he said.

By now, the Kiev government has lost control of over 70% of the Zaporozhye Region. Peaceful life is gradually returning to the region that is getting gradually integrated into Russia’s legal and economic space while the local authorities have announced the intention to join Russia and hold a referendum on this issue in September. The Kiev regime is attempting to disrupt the region’s recovery and is bombarding civilian facilities in populated areas.