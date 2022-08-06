Zaporozhye Region to boost its air defenses after Ukrainian shelling of NPP

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Region will have its air defenses boosted following shelling attacks by Ukrainian forces on a nuclear power plant located there, Vladimir Rogov, a council member of the region’s military-civilian administration, told TASS.

Ukrainian troops shelled the area around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant three times on Friday. Two electricity supplies lines to the NPP were damaged.

"The [region’s] air defenses are being bolstered," Rogov said.

The Zaporozhye NPP is Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant. With a capacity of around 6,000 megawatt, it generated a fourth of Ukraine’s electricity. Since 1996, it was part of Ukraine’s Energoatom generating company. In March 2022, control over the nuclear plant came over to Russian forces. Now, the plant is operating at 70% of its capacity due to the oversupply of electricity on the liberated territories of the Zaporozhye Region. There are plans to supply electricity from the plant to Crimea.