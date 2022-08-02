First ship carrying Ukrainian grain enters Turkey’s territorial waters

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The Razoni, a Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship carrying Ukrainian grain, has entered Turkey’s territorial waters, according to data from the MarineTraffic maritime analytics provider.

The ship, loaded with 26,000 tonnes of corn, left the Ukrainian port of Odessa on Monday morning. The vessel is expected to undergo an inspection in Istanbul and head to its final destination, the Lebanese port of Tripoli.

A package of documents aimed at resolving the issue of food and fertilizer supplies to global markets was signed in Istanbul on July 22. Under a Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations will engage in efforts to lift anti-Russian restrictions preventing the export of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document creates a mechanism to export grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. The deal inked between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN provides for the establishment of a four-party coordination center whose representatives will inspect grain ships in order to prevent arms smuggling and false flag operations. The Joint Grain Export Coordination Center was launched in Istanbul on July 27.