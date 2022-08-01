Russia sets up Chief Directorate of Northern Sea Route to organize traffic — PM

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russia is establishing the Chief Directorate of the Northern Sea Route to organize traffic along the route, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced on Monday.

"The Chief Directorate of the Northern Sea Route is being established on the president's orders. Its primary objective will be to coordinate ships’ passage, including the issue and revocation of permits for activity," he said.

Mishustin stressed that the government continues to develop the Northern Sea Route as an important global transport corridor. "The route transports the majority of northern deliveries, metals, energy carriers are delivered to the global market, and freight is transited between Asia and Europe. At the same time, it is located entirely within Russia's territorial waters and exclusive economic zone, which is especially crucial in the face of foreign sanctions pressure, when product logistical supply lines are disrupted," he noted.